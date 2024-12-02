Mastercard launches fraud prevention tool for issuers

Early Detection System is available to issuers globally and captures all types of fraud across all transaction channels. The system identifies everything from active criminal trading of account data, to identification of cards being tested prior to being used for fraud, to account data that appears at-risk, but without sufficient evidence to declare an Account Data Compromise event.

Using Mastercard network insights, predictive capabilities and a combination of internal and external data sources, Early Detection System determines if a card or account is at risk and sends an alert to the issuer with a quantification of the level of risk. The issuer then uses the level of risk to prioritize what action to take, from monitoring transactions more closely to issuing a replacement card.