MasterCard implements AI tool to address fraud detection

The solution called Decision Intelligence is a fraud detection program, utilises artificial intelligence technology. The program aims to decrease the number of false positives that plague consumers when the detection of credit card fraud is less than accurate.

Decision Intelligence works to provide credit card issuers with a predictive score based on the consumer’s past behaviour. Countless data points are used to develop analytic information about a transaction at the moment a card is swiped or tapped, and the score is generated and used to determine if a transaction is indeed fraudulent or not.

Artificial intelligence technology allows MasterCard to build on previous transaction scores to help understand each individual card holder and ultimately reduce false positives.