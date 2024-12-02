MasterCard expands cardholder controls with new features

To reduce frustrations associated with potential declines when using their card outside of “normal” routines, MasterCard is making verification of the cardholder as easy as turning on your mobile phone. In partnership with Zumigo, MasterCard will offer a mobile app-based solution that delivers location alerts triggered by pre-set digital boundaries whenever cardholders travel domestically and internationally.

This adds to the company’s ongoing activities with Syniverse which leverages mobile network roaming data to verify the cardholder’s location. Currently available for UK cardholders with phones through EE and other key mobile network operators, the program continues to expand to additional markets across the globe.

Each payment card has an expiration date to help ensure the ability to update to the latest technologies and security protections. However, this has also meant that cardholders would need to update their account information for recurring subscriptions, monthly gym memberships and other recurring bill payments when the new card is issued. To eliminate this inconvenience MasterCard will offer its Automatic Billing Updater (ABU) service globally to sprovide the new account information.

MasterCard is a technology company in the global payments industry. MasterCard’s products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances.