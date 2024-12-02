Mastercard boosts security with AI with the acquisition of Brighterion

Brighterion offers artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, providing intelligence from all data sources regardless of type, complexity and volume.

Brighterion’s Smart Agent technology will be added to Mastercard’s suite of security products already using artificial intelligence. The combined team seeks to deliver more accuracy and a new element in managing risk and protecting the consumer.

The closing of the transaction is subject customary closing conditions, including the expiration or early termination of the applicable waiting periods under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.