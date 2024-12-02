The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the completion of the second phase of Project MindForge, releasing an AI Risk Management Toolkit designed to help financial firms manage risks associated with traditional AI, generative AI, and agentic AI systems.

The toolkit was developed in collaboration with 24 banks, insurers, and other industry partners. The central component of the release is the AI Risk Management Operationalisation Handbook, which provides practical guidance for financial institutions to build internal AI governance frameworks. The handbook is structured around four areas, including oversight, covering the establishment of clear roles and responsibilities for AI supervision; risk management, focusing on identifying AI use cases and their associated risk levels; lifecycle management, addressing controls across each stage of an AI system's deployment; and support, covering the infrastructure and staff capabilities required for responsible AI use.

Industry learning and ongoing development

The toolkit also includes a collection of real-world case studies drawn from financial firms, documenting challenges and successful approaches to AI risk management across the sector. MAS has indicated it plans to establish a new workgroup under its BuildFin.ai initiative to keep the toolkit updated as technology evolves and to facilitate ongoing knowledge sharing on emerging AI risk developments. The handbook will be updated periodically to reflect regulatory expectations and technological change.

Furthermore, the release reflects growing regulatory attention across the Asia Pacific region to the governance of AI in financial services, particularly as agentic AI systems, which can take autonomous actions rather than simply generating outputs, become more prevalent in areas including fraud detection, credit decisioning, and customer service. By convening a cross-industry group to co-develop the toolkit, MAS has sought to embed practical, field-tested guidance rather than purely theoretical frameworks.

Commenting on the move, Kenneth Gay, Chief FinTech Officer at MAS, said the release of the toolkit represents a significant step towards ensuring AI is used safely and responsibly across the financial industry.