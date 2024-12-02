Marks and Spencer selects SureCloud for cybersecurity governance and compliance

M&S selected the SureCloud Platform after the solution demonstrated its capability to integrate with existing frameworks, ease of use and ability to work across a number of departments, systems and processes. The Platform replaces the retailers’ previous manual, spreadsheet-based systems, enabling enhanced data sharing between approved users and offering improved visibility for management of all cybersecurity compliance processes.

M&S had evaluated a number of tools to centrally manage the specific security governance and compliance requirements that are typical of a large retail organisation and chose SureCloud based on the capabilities of its Platform.

The SureCloud Platform provides clients with a wide range of automated security, governance and compliance processes as well as other functionality including Event Management and Vulnerability Scanning. Using the platform SureCloud customers can also manage security testing outputs via the Vulnerability Management Application within the SureCloud Platform as well as delivering traditional penetration test reports.