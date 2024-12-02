Maharashtra launches digital identity project with Microsoft

The Aadhaar card would be the base of the project. All non-confidential data of the citizens will be digitised and stored in cloud computing facilities provided by the Microsoft.

The State government is planning to implement the pilot project in a village with more than 500 families. After evaluation, the scheme may be expanded to urban areas as well.

The Maharashtra government has also announced its plan to set up a ‘value chain’ between the State, World Economic Forum (WEF) and private companies to benefit the farmers. Around 25 lakh farmers will be accommodated in a chain where the company will directly buy grains from the farmer.