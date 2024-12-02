MagTek brings out EMV card reader authenticator case for iOS Devices

The Dynasty is designed to offer a PCI PTS PIN Entry Device to be used either as a permanent mounted device or as a semi-mobile device allowing the merchants to determine the right point of purchase for their customers. An additional upside for integrators is the availability of SDKs and APIs.

Dynasty encrypts the magstripe and EMV data inside its circuitry and this is a layer of the MagneSafe Security Architecture (MSA). MSA uses open standard encryption with derived unique key per transaction key management, tokenization of card data, and MagnePrint card authentication. Combining MSA with the utility of iOS tablets, Dynasty provides a Secure Card Reader Authenticator that can be applied to any payment environment and can secure a variety of payment types.