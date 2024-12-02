LookingGlass launches threat intelligence management platform

ScoutPrime allows users to customize threat levels to match their organizational risk tolerance. With configurable threat indicator confidence scoring, along with an internet intelligence-based foundation, it allows to apply context using the largest collection of proprietary and third-party threat data available in a single product. Organisations can visualize threats and ScoutPrime reduces the risk they face from new and emerging threats.

LookingGlass has also enhanced its Cyber Threat Center which now includes a case management that allows customers to enrich the intelligence to sync with their internal processes and track each verified issue from delivery to resolution. In addition, Cyber Threat Center has the ability for administrators to enable two-factor authentication on user accounts.

LookingGlass is a US-based threat intelligence-driven security company that provides threat defense by addressing structured threats and Indicators of compromise, unstructured and open source (OSINT) risk data, internal network telemetry, physical threats, and mitigation options.