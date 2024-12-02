Lloyds Banking Group suffers online attack

The denial of service attack ran for two days from Wednesday 11 January to Friday 13 January, as Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland were invaded with millions of fake requests, designed to grind the group’s systems to a halt. Usually in a denial of service (DOS) attack, the criminals demand a large ransom, to be paid in bitcoins, to end the onslaught.

No accounts were hacked or compromised during the attack, and Lloyds did not pay a ransom. IT security experts at Lloyds geo-blocked the source of the attack. This effectively drops a portcullis over the server launching the attacks, but also stops legitimate customer requests from that area too.

Lloyds declined to comment on the specific nature of the attack.