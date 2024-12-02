Liveness detection important for mobile biometrics

By 2020 almost six out of ten financial transactions are expected to be performed via biometric authentication, primarily via fingerprint sensors in mobile devices. But identity theft and fraud is rampant and without any sufficient anti-spoof protection for fingerprint sensors, mobile commerce will be at risk. Fingerprints are left on numerous surfaces and it is possible to readily acquire a latent fingerprint in under 60 seconds using a variety of known methods.

The white paper is called “Spoof and Liveness Detection for the Mobile Biometrics Market,” and is intended as an introductory primer on the issue. The company acquired a specialist in the field, NexID Biometrics, early in 2017, and has since sought to showcase its liveness detection technology as part of the expanded Precise Biometrics portfolio.