LinkedIns Lynda.com gets hacked with 55,000 accounts exposed

Cybercriminals accessed a database containing information, such as customer’s names, email addresses, and courses viewed, on 9.5 million accounts, the company said in a statement on Saturday, first reported by VentureBeat.

Furthermore, the targeted database also included about 55,000 account passwords, a LinkedIn spokesperson told Fortune. These credentials were “cryptographically salted hashed,” the spokesperson said, referring to a pair of security measures that render stored data harder to decipher.

Currently, Lynda.com said it is notifying victims of the theft. “We have no evidence that any of this data has been made publicly available and we have taken additional steps to secure Lynda.com accounts,” the LinkedIn spokesperson said in a statement provided to Fortune.

LinkedIn, the professional social networking site, purchased Lynda.com for USD 1.5 billion in 2015. Microsoft later announced its intention to acquire LinkedIn for USD 26.2 billion in June 2016, a deal which closed this month.