LG U+ announces new biometrics authentication platform

LG U+ has obtained a certificate to use FIDO standards for biometric authentication on its networks and the platform will make use of both user biometric information, such as fingerprint and/or iris data collected by mobile devices capable of doing so, as well as carrier billing information in order to facilitate one-step online authentication and fast mobile payments, eliminating the need for repeated authentication processes for different types of payments.

The platform will rely on USIMs that store personal biometric data, and the mobile operator intends to provide secure USIMs for creating an authentication platform compliant with FIDO standards, without having to build an infrastructure.

LG U+’s mobile payment platform will reportedly launch in August, when the carrier also intends to launch a joint platform together with local carriers KT and SK Telecom, providing universal authentication solutions based on FIDO standards for enterprises.