Lenovo, Intel release built-in authentication to support users online shopping

Users now have a safer way to log in with the touch of a finger on the integrated fingerprint reader through Universal Authentication Framework (UAF), or the click of a real-time, on screen button through Universal 2nd Factor (U2F). With these integrated FIDO authenticators, websites use security keys that are protected and rooted d in the PC’s hardware, ultimately increasing user protection and reducing fraud.

An additional security factor is incorporated into the authentication process after users log in to a website using their standard user ID and password access. Instead of using a separate security key or SMS code, 2nd factor authentication is built into the PC to identify the user and directly prompts the user to click a button to log into websites like Google, Facebook, Dropbox and many more.

With authenticators built directly into PCs, merchants can also extend security measures to the users who routinely use their computer to access social media, banking information and online shopping.