LANDESK fights against ransomware with new capabilities

LANDESK Security Suite offers a multi-layered endpoint protection expanding its suite in three areas of defense: detection, prevention and remediation.

The product boosts AV detection with active and passive discovery technologies, visibility across the network and actionable data. In this new release, IT can display information about the applications on each endpoint and act instantly on suspicious and malicious apps.

The suite also offers a range of industry-recommended preventive measures, including, but not limited to, application, device, and connection control and automated application and OS patching.

In its fight against ransomware, the Security Suite detects any attempt to encrypt files on the local machine, stops the encryption process, and notifies all other computers on the network so the ransomware cannot be unleashed on other users-effectively thwarting the attack.

LANDESK Software provides systems management, security management, service management, asset management, and process management solutions to organizations.