Kmart Australia customers hit by online data breach

In a statement published on the company’s website, Kmart Australia stated that some customers’ identity (name), e-mail address, delivery and billing address, telephone number and product purchase details were accessed in the breach.

But no online customer credit card or other payment details have been compromised or accessed. The statement also said that customers affected have been sent an e-mail to inform them of the privacy breach.

Kmart Australia has also contacted IT forensic investigators the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and Australian Federal Police to review the breach.