Keyo develops biometric payment platform

Using the platform, users are able to authorise payments by hovering their palm over their device without requiring any cards, cash or smartphone.

After this initial enrollment process is completed, users can make a payment by tapping the screen to confirm the total, add a tip and place their palm over the device. Users can also track their purchases via an online dashboard.

The technology encrypts the pattern, matches it to their account information and only retrieves it during a transaction. In addition, Keyo has a biometric privacy statement in place and its terms and services explain in detail how they use the data and when it will be deleted if a customer cancels his or her account.

Keyo initially collaborated with Fujitsu to develop the company’s countertop payment terminal, along with the proprietary software Keyo operates on.