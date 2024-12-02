Kaspersky Lab joins forces with lnterpol and Europol

The agreement is to extend the scope of co-operation between the company and the law enforcement agencies in their joint fight against cybercrime.

Under the new agreement with Interpol, the company will provide threat intelligence, as well as both hardware and software to establish and run Interpol Global Complex for Innovation (IGCI)s digital forensics laboratory and other operations. Kaspersky Lab will organise and run a series of training sessions for Interpol officers to transfer their expertise in malware analysis, digital forensics and financial threat research.

Kaspersky Lab currently operates in almost 200 countries and territories across the globe, providing security services for more than 300 million users worldwide.