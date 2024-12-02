Jumios biometrics to support car-sharing schemes in Europe

Free2Move is a mobility app used by car-sharing providers including Car2Go, Flinkster, Multicity, Zipcar, DriveNow and many more. It aggregates all the local available car share options on a mobile app, providing registered Free2Move users’ easy access to the local car share providers.

Customers register and then verify their identity to satisfy that they have a valid driving licence and are who they say they are. Previously, this meant using video calls to verify identity. With Jumio, customers scan their photo ID using the camera of their PC or mobile device. Netverify’s computer vision technology then extracts customer data from the ID.

Jumios Biometric Facial Recognition technology then captures the applicant’s face via a selfie, helping to ensure the person who submits the photo ID is the owner of the document as well. The technology is able to pick up on even the slightest facial movement, ensuring that the picture-taker is both live and valid. The photo taken as a result of the facial scan and the submitted ID is then cross-checked for a quick and reliable ID verification process.