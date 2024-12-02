Jumeirah Group partners with Incode Technologies





The partnership between Jumeirah Group and Incode is designed to ensure privacy and security for the guests of the hotel or resort. The partnership will tackle this through digital and biometric technology.

Through the strategic partnership Jumeirah Group signed with Incode, they will leverage the system’s personal recognition capabilities and connectivity. This way, Jumeirah Group’s systems can intuitively tailor the guest experience based on purchasing behaviour and stored personal preferences, building trust and strengthening connections.

Through Incode’s technology, Jumeirah Group will benefit from a transparent guest identification. In a matter of seconds, the fully automated identity verification engine validates the identity of a guest and associates him or her with a Jumeirah One account.

The partnership also offers an automated digital ID creation, meaning that a digital profile of each guest is automatically created from existing IDs and payment sources. The guests’ identity becomes the foundation for customising every interaction, on and off property.

Once onboarded, guests use their faces to fully manage their journeys: from booking on Jumeirah.com, to accessing a digital key and ordering amenities and room service. Besides, clients of Jumeirah Group will only pay by using biometrics.