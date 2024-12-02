JostPay to support businesses with their KYC requirements

JostKYC aims to help businesses screen customers via email authentication, bank name verification, driver’s licence verification, live face capture and live identification capture. JostPay has adopted a fee-for-service revenue model for JostKYC, allowing clients to pay per screened customer.

JostPay offers APIs to businesses allowing them to accept payment via a variety of means. The startup is currently only operating in Nigeria, but has started making plans to offer its services to international organisations doing business with people living in Nigeria via their digital platforms.