Japan, home of cyber-attack defence training for ASEAN countries

The defence training aims to improve incident response, as well as the implementation of countermeasures to targeted cyber-attacks on ASEAN countries. It will take place in Japan over a three-year period and the first meeting is scheduled from February 20 to March 3, 2017. Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam are part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Training sessions feature lectures on the latest threats and security measures, as well as drills similar to the Cyber Defense Exercise with Recurrence (CYDER). These drills will be carried out in environments that simulate targeted attacks on governmental organizations.

This provides opportunities for learning how to address cyber-attacks through actual experience with a series of incident-handling processes. In addition, opportunities will be provided to tour leading-edge cyber security-related facilities in Japan according to the tour programs of the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST).