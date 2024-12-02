Japan Airlines pays out USD 3.4 million to Hong Kong accounts in bank transfer scam

The company has reported the cases to Japanese police while also considering reprimanding company officials for failing to sufficiently verify the emails. In September 2017, the airline received an email purporting to be from a US financial services company that had been leasing aircraft to JAL.

As requested by the email, JAL paid around YEN 360 million into a bank account in Hong Kong for the three-month lease of an airplane, rather than a US bank account that had been used for previous payments. JAL found that it had been defrauded after the financial services firm demanded payment in October 2017.

the airline also paid some YEN 24 million in commissions into a different Hong Kong account, having received an email in August 2017 that was disguised as being from a US logistics company to which JAL has outsourced the shipment of international cargo.