iSignthis teams up with IPGPAY for Asia Pacific

iSignthis and IPGPAY will integrate the ISX cloud based electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) remote identity service and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) by early July 2015.

Under the agreement, iSignthis e-KYC and SCA will be made available to merchants whose payments are processed by IPGPAY, and may be used to onboard natural persons to meet customer due diligence compliance for Anti Money Laundering (AML) regulations.

SCA will be made available across the IPGPAY payment network, in order to secure payment transactions for merchants and mitigate payment fraud.

The service is targeted at AML regulated e-merchants, airlines, and online travel agencies amongst other merchant categories, located in Asia Pacific. IPGPAY is able to facilitate payment solutions across the region including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, China UnionPay as well as a number of local alternate payment solutions.

IPGPAY was established in early 2012 as a direct-to-merchant solutions provider using the IPG gateway technology.

iSignthis provides a global and remote evidence of identity and transaction authentication solution, assisting clients in adhering to global AML/CTF KYC and payment regulations.