iSignthis signs agreement with XM.com to implement Digital KYC

iSignthis will integrate with XM.COM to deliver its due diligence Digital KYC service. The iSignthis service will provide XM.COM with an automated customer onboarding system, allowing XM.com to meet the KYC requirements of CySec and the EU’s 4th AML Directive (4AMLD).

The iSignthis service opens up the potential customer market for XM.COM to any of the world’s 3.5 billion financially included persons, with XM able to onboard customers who elect to pay by credit or debit card.

iSignthis is a company specialized in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.

XM.com is a Cyprus-based international online foreign exchange broker which provides financial trading services through various electronic trading platforms.