iSignthis provides Digital KYC services to FXNet

FxNet will integrate with iSignthis in order to take advantage of the iSignthis due diligence Digital KYC service. The iSignthis will allow FxNet to meet the KYC requirements and demands of CySEC and the European Union’s 4th AML Directive (4AMLD).

FxNet is regulated by the EU AML requirements by Cyprus’ CySEC (Cyprus Securities & Exchange Commission). The company is also registered with financial authorities from UK, Germany, France, Spain, The Netherlands and Norway.

The iSignthis service opens up the potential customer market for FxNet to any of the world’s financially included persons, resident in FATF or MONEYVAL member countries (or equivalents). Once the iSignthis service has been integrated with FxNet’s systems, the broker will be able to onboard customers in minutes, where they elect to pay by credit or debit card.

iSignthis is a company specialised in online, dynamic verification of identity and financial transactions via regulated e-payment instrument authentication.