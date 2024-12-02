Ireland has launched a pilot phase of its digital wallet, which includes an age verification feature aimed at restricting minors' access to social media platforms.

The pilot was announced by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform and marks a step forward in the country's broader strategy to address online harms affecting minors. The digital wallet will allow users to verify their age when accessing social media services, with the longer-term objective of restricting or banning access for users under a certain age threshold.

Digital ID within a broader policy direction

According to Bloomberg, Ireland hosts the European headquarters of several large technology companies and has been among a number of countries considering legislative action against social media access for teenagers. Australia moved earlier this year to block social media accounts for users under 16, a decision that has contributed to momentum across jurisdictions to implement similar restrictions.

The Irish government has framed the issue as a public health concern, with officials drawing attention to the impact of social media use on the mental health of young people. The age verification capability within the digital wallet is positioned as one component of a wider policy response, with a potential ban on social media platforms, including those operated by companies such as Meta, under consideration.

Beyond age verification, the digital wallet is designed to store digital versions of official documents, including birth certificates and driving licences. This aligns with an EU-wide obligation requiring all member states to have a digital identity wallet in place by the end of 2026. While the deadline is common to all EU countries, the specific uses to which each wallet may be put remain within national discretion.

Ireland's pilot places it among the earlier movers within the EU to test applied functionality for the wallet, beyond basic identity document storage. The integration of age verification as a primary use case reflects both domestic policy priorities and the growing intersection between digital identity infrastructure and platform regulation.

No timeline for full deployment or legislative action has been confirmed at this stage.