iProov brings biometric authentication to the web browser

iProov Web now extends genuine presence assurance to web browsers, allowing users to securely “iProov” themselves on their laptop and desktop computers, tablets, kiosks, and other devices. Larger purchases are still being made via desktops/laptops, which accounted for 37% of web traffic in 2019 but delivered 56% of web revenue.

Large-scale use of iProov worldwide shows that iProov Web will enable organisations to deliver:

security against scalable and highly dangerous digital attacks like deepfakes;

wider access and inclusiveness for citizens and customers without smartphones;

consumer access to digital services without the need to download an app that will not be used frequently.

Applications for iProov Web include:

digital onboarding - whether setting up a bank account or registering for government, health or travel services, the process of completing an application with genuine presence assurance can now be done securely on a laptop or desktop;

multi-factor authentication - when completing high-risk, high-value transactions like transferring money or adding payees, iProov Web can be used as a device-independent biometric factor alongside a device certificate or a knowledge-based challenge;

account/password recovery - when a user’s digital identity or account is stolen or password has been forgotten, iProov Web provides a strong credential that cannot be compromised or impersonated by the attacker. It also allows a user to recover their account or reset passwords from any device.

Founded in 2011, iProov is a company delivering spoof-resistant, biometric facial verification technology. Its technology is used by banks and governments around the world for secure customer onboarding, logon and authentication to ensure new and returning users are genuine and to guard them against fraudulent attempts to gain access to personal data or use a stolen identity.

The world’s most security-conscious organisations, including the US Department of Homeland Security, the UK Home Office, Standard Bank in South Africa, and ING in the Netherlands, are using iProov technology in large-scale applications.