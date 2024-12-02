iovation boosts adaptive authentication capabilities for Entrust Datacard

The partnership combines Entrust Datacard’s, a provider of trusted identity and secure transaction technologies, adaptive authentication solution with iovation’s device- and risk-based authentication services which tap into a knowledge base of more than 3.5 billion devices. The packaged solution enables step-up authentication when a user’s registered device is identified as a risk.

Furthermore, financial institutions and enterprises will be able to provide transparent authentication experiences for new account creation, online and mobile banking, transaction verification, BYOD and mobile pre-check, and access to applications and portals.

For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database. An up-to- date list of clients can be accessed upon request.