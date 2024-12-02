Intel launches FinTech lab with focus on IoT and biometrics

The lab will be created with The Floor, a fintech hub located at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The Floor enjoys financial backing from the Pando Group, a Chinese venture capital fund, and its partners include Banco Santander, HSBC, RBS and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Sharon Puterman-Zafrir, Intel Israel’s manager of IoT, said the company will demonstrate its own projects and look for opportunities of cooperation with the lab’s other participants.

Gil Devora, The Floor’s co-founder, said that Intel brings a multi-disciplinary approach that could help Israel become a global capital in the field of fintech.