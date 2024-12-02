Ingenico, Oberthur Technologies, Vodafone partner to define connectivity solution

Ingenico, Vodafone and OT will make the remote management of payment terminals cellular connectivity a reality thanks to Connectivity/Manager.

This tripartite solution leverages OTs eUICC and remote subscription management solution, Ingenicos smart terminals as well as Vodafones global IoT communications platform, and eliminates all logistic constraints toward SIM management.

Enabling both the remote installation and management of operator profiles, it will improve operational efficiency, and also enhance merchants experience with better connectivity and payment terminal.

This solution will change the way terminals estate owners manage connectivity. Nowadays, ensuring a merchants payment terminal is operational accounts for up to 17% of the overall terminal TCO. With this new solution, the payment terminal will embed a SIM that can be set and updated over-the-air.

Field services around SIM card logistics will become redundant, which will save estate owners time and costs while simplifying merchants’ set-up,” explained Jacques Guérin, EVP Smart terminals for Ingenico Group.