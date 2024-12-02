Incognia partners with Outseer to streamline mobile payments

As the latest partner to join Outseer Beyond, Incognia’s first to market location behavior technology will work to passively authenticate mobile users. Through this partnership, Outseer and Incognia will work together to identify product integration, data synergy, and go-to-market strategies that accelerate partner revenue and deliver a more complete customer solution for mobile application users.

Incognia’s location technology complements Outseer’s fraud prevention solutions. The Zero Factor Authentication solution for mobile enables a frictionless user authentication experience. Incognia’s privacy by design approach applies extended anonymisation techniques to obscure and protect all data and ensure it is not linked with any personally identifiable information.

According to eMarketer, in 2021 mobile will make up approximately 74% of all e-commerce sales, which are projected to reach almost USD 6 trillion by 2023. In that same year, ecommerce losses due to fraud could reach USD 33 billion, according to Nilson estimates.



