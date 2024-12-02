Imperva introduces threat intelligence solution for cloud data storage

The Imperva ThreatRadar IP Reputation for Imperva Skyfence, the new threat intelligence, helps Imperva customers detect threats to enterprise data in SaaS applications from known bad actors.

Imperva Skyfence cloud access security broker (CASB) integrates with Imperva CounterBreach, Imperva Incapsula and now ThreatRadar IP Reputation Services to provide a solution that helps prevent data breaches and ensure the safe and productive use of cloud apps.

The threat intelligence, combined with other contextual factors such as endpoint device, geo-location or data type, provides comprehensive threat detection and prevention for cloud apps. The new offering helps prevent credential hijacking and user account abuse and secures access to data stored in cloud apps.

ThreatRadar IP Reputation for Skyfence is available from Imperva and its partners worldwide. The new capabilities require the purchase of an additional license but are currently available as a ‘sneak peek’ preview for existing customers.

Imperva is a provider of cyber and data security products, with an integrated security platform, with tools to combat attack, theft, and fraud, mitigate risk, and streamline regulatory compliance.