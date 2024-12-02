IMM, Wacom to deliver e-signature technology for financial institutions

IMM provides electronic signature and online transaction management for financial institutions creating compliant back-office operation. IMM’s eSignature platform, IMM eSign, is now integrated with pen-display devices from Wacom, which is a provider of electronic signature hardware.

The integrated signature displays allow customers to view entire documents, complete required fields and/or provide missing information, and then electronically sign the documents all on one screen. By featuring pen technology, customers can annotate, fill-out and sign documents.

With the integrated signature, transactions are securely processed using encryption. Additionally, the signature display relies on a USB connection and functions as an external monitor, so there is no local storage.