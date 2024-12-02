IMM and Ascensus launch IRAdirect eSign to meet compliance requirements

Ascensus is a US independent retirement and college savings services provider and the initial rollout will provide more than 3,600 financial institutions access to the newly enhanced product. IRAdirect eSign enables institutions to eliminate paper documents, reduce operational expenses, and provide customers a convenient process for signing IRA, HSA, and other important forms.

Electronic transaction processing improves security and helps financial institutions be compliant with regulatory demands. The solution supports business processes and systems already in place and financial institutions can complete customer transactions, enabling the account holder to electronically sign documents from any branch location.