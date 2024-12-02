Imagus and Payonyx develop facial recognition authentication service

This will allow consumers to make purchases and withdraw cash simply by having their photo taken. The service will be made available to banks, schemes, networks, payment processors, merchants and other partners interested in this next-generation authentication service.

The Imagus Facial Recognition Technology (Imagus FRT) delivers results for facial detection, recording, matching and recognition through advanced algorithms, even with poorly lit, poor quality, angled or obstructed samples.

Imagus is a global provider of intelligent surveillance, image analysis and computer vision technology. Based in Brisbane, Australia, the company provides solutions for video surveillance, access control, marketing and retail applications. Imagus has biometrics technologies that provide matching in difficult capture conditions.