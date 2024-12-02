ImageWare and OLA partner for biometric authentication

As per the agreement ImageWare will provide the GoVerifyID mobile biometric security software to 200,000 online auction members, beginning in August 2015.

ImageWare estimates the contract value to be approximately USD 3.6 million over a 12 month period, following delivery.

OnlineAuction.com also known as OLA.com, provides online auctioning services. Its website enables shopping, bidding, buying, and selling of various products.

ImageWare Systems is a developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing biometric, secure credential and law enforcement technologies. Scalable for worldwide deployment, ImageWares biometric product line includes a multi-biometric engine that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.