Ikeas odd jobs marketplace TaskRabbit affected by security breach

The online and mobile marketplace has not revealed the nature of the incident, but said it was working with law enforcement and a cyber-security company to investigate. The app and website helps people find freelance workers to complete household tasks such as cleaning, gardening or assembling flat-pack furniture.

Currently, the app and website have been temporarily closed, and the company has urged people to change their passwords on other websites and apps, if they have used their TaskRabbit password for other accounts. Moreover, workers who were unable to complete their jobs on 16 April would be compensated.

The TaskRabbit app was founded in 2008 by Leah Busque who came up with the idea of a chore-hiring company when she ran out of food for her dog one evening, while waiting to go out to dinner, and wished there was someone she could call on to help. Later, in 2017 Ikea bought the US-based app, although it is operated as an independent company within the Ikea Group.

According to BBC, the UK’s information commissioner’s office said it was “aware of a potential data breach” and was “looking into” the situation.