IDology to provide authentication security for contact centres

IDologys ExpectID Call Verification authenticates legitimate callers by verifying that an incoming call is actually in session with the contact center. Callers that appear suspicious can be escalated for additional authentication with IDologys integrated contact center solutions: ExpectID Customer Based Authentication and ExpectID IQ.

IDology provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individuals identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations.