IDnow participates in the IDunion network





For the IDunion network, central aspects of implementation are security, cost-effectiveness, user-friendliness, and privacy compliant use of identity data. IDnow has joined forces with other industry experts through IDunion to drive a shared vision of digital identities that is aligned with European values and regulations.

IDnow has been working closely with various regulatory authorities across Europe and supporting standardisation working groups such as the FIDO Alliance or ETSI's Special Task Force 588 to develop new standards with its expertise.

Within IDunion, IDnow's goal is to make the wallet technology compatible with the standards of the IDunion network.