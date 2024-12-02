IDEX teams up with Nok Nok Labs to integrate fingerprint sensors

By combining IDEX’s off-chip touch sensor solution with Nok Nok Labs implementation of the FIDO Universal Authentication Framework (UAF) protocol, the two companies are able to develop an ideal solution for OEMs and their customers.

The integrated biometric authentication solution has many benefits, including integration to dependent parties and to online services requiring security in mobile applications.

Nok Nok Labs enables infrastructure for FIDO-based authentication to organizations with mobile and web applications. The Nok Nok Labs S3 Authentication Suite software helps organizations to quickly accelerate revenues, reduce fraud, and improve security. Nok Nok Labs is a founding member of the FIDO Alliance.