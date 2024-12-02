IDEX Biometrics and M-Tech to bring biometric payment cards in India

This partnership will provide banks and other smart card issuers with biometric card solutions for the Indian market, a front runner in biometric authentication. India is one of the world’s fastest growing payment card markets with close to 1 billion cards issued annually, and with 5 million acceptance locations.











Developing fingerprint technologies

M-Tech is certified by RuPay, Visa, and Mastercard, offering high tech end-to-end smart card solutions for financial payments, access control, and government identification. The biometric solution is based on IDEX Biometrics TrustedBio sensor module, powered by SLC38 from Infineon Technologies. The companies will co-develop innovative solutions for fingerprint registration, tailored to the Indian market.

IDEX’s officials stated that the Indian market represents a large opportunity for biometric payment cards. Consumers in India are used to biometric authentication via the Aadhaar biometric programme. The fingerprint solution from IDEX Biometrics uses encrypted biometric technology which never leaves the card, ensuring speed and reduced risk of hacking. They are happy that millions of customers will be able to benefit from secure and seamless payments through the IDEX Biometrics collaboration with M-Tech.

Commenting on the development, representatives from M-Tech said that the booming smart card market in India represents an excellent opportunity for the biometric card solution from IDEX Biometrics. They see a strong and increasing demand for biometric smart cards. Adapting the onboarding and registration processes to the Indian market will be critical, and they are confident in IDEX Biometrics technology and innovation power to accelerate market adoption for the benefit of consumers across India.





What does IDE Biometrics do?

IDEX Biometrics is a provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all. Its help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. The company invents, engineers, and commercialises these secure, yet user-friendly solutions.





More information about M-Tech

M-Tech Innovations Limited is a VISA, MASTER Card, RuPay, ISO 9001:2008, TS 16949:2002, ISO/ IEC 20000:2018, CMMI level 3, ISO 14001:2015, IATF 16949 certified company based in Pune, India.

Mtech offers wide range of manufacturing all types of Smart Cards & Smart Card based Application, Automotive Dials solution and RFID end to end solution. Today, Mtech is one of the suppliers of Smart Card in India and provide customised solutions based on specific requirements to all segments like Banking, Government, Corporate, etc.