IDEX and IDEMIA offer biometric card tech for Swedish bank

The digital bank teamed up with IDEMIA and IDEX Biometrics to launch Rocker Touch, with Sweden being one of the first countries to scale the use of biometric cards to consumers.

According to Rocker, customer satisfaction is at 95% among the people who tried biometric cards and most regular bank customers (around 81% of the respondents) are ready to swap PIN codes for fingerprint security. The technology used by the latest Rocker biometric card is approved by Mastercard and Visa, and can be used at any payment terminal that supports any of the payment schemes.

Biometric cards provide an extra layer of security for transactions with less friction and can also be used for contactless payments, regardless of the transaction’s amount.