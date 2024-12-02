IdentityMind Global launches risk-managed payment processing solution

The move to chip-based payment cards from stripe-based cards has driven more fraud online. That is why experts forecat fraud losses to grow by 32% by 2018. With that in mind, IdentityMind launched IDMPay, a risk-managed payment solution that provides online merchants capabilities for managing account approval, payment processing, risk mitigation and chargeback reporting.

IDMPay delivers full control for the lifecycle of merchant accounts. Key features of the product include a payment gateway supporting credit card processing, fraud prevention solution for ecommerce, card tokenization, chargeback prevention and operations platform for risk analysts.

IdentityMind Global is an ecommerce and financial technology company which provides fraud prevention and risk management services for financial institutions and online merchants.