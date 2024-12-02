IdentityMind creates business unit dedicated to cryptocurrencies and ICOs

More specifically, the business unit focuses on providing know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) solutions to address the regulatory and compliance requirements of the rapidly growing ICO and cryptocurrency markets. To help further meet the needs of the ICO market, IdentityMind recently announced its KYC Plug-in for ICOs product, a turnkey SaaS solution that enables KYC and AML checks on prospective ICO participants.

Since September 2017, IdentityMind has worked with over 40 ICO customers, evaluating more than 100,000 users around the world who contributed almost a billion dollars in tokens. Clients include Airtoken, Bitt, BurstIQ, CRYPTO20, DataBroker DAO, Dragon Corporation, Liquineq, Sparkle Coin, Sweetbridge, and others.

According to industry researcher Token Report, there were approximately 266 ICOs in Q3 2017 and 500 in Q4. Collectively, all ICOs in 2017 raised over USD 4 billion. And according to the Financial Times, in looking at over 1,387 cryptocurrencies in 2017, there were over 39 cryptocurrencies with a market cap over USD 1 billion.

To date, IdentityMind has reportedly realized significant customer traction in the ICO market with over 40 clients using IdentityMind to raise over USD 450 million. For more information about IdentityMind, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.