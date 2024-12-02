iDenfy and 5 Star Jets have partnered to integrate identity verification and AML screening into the private aviation firm's crypto payment infrastructure.

The integration combines iDenfy's identity verification and AML screening tools into 5 Star Jets' client onboarding and payment workflows, including support for cryptocurrency transactions across more than 1.000 digital assets.

Addressing compliance in high-value crypto transactions

The private aviation sector has increasingly faced regulatory scrutiny as digital assets become more accepted for high-value transactions. Accepting cryptocurrency payments in this space has historically raised concerns around anonymity and compliance, creating barriers to working with institutional banking partners. 5 Star Jets reportedly works with Tier-1 banking partners and required a verification solution capable of meeting their compliance standards while preserving a smooth client experience.

Under the framework of EU AML directives and the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) guidance for high-value dealers, operators accepting digital asset payments must conduct thorough customer due diligence. With this in mind, iDenfy's solution is positioned to address this dual obligation: ensuring regulatory compliance whilst maintaining a frictionless onboarding process.

The integrated solution functions as the first layer of 5 Star Jets' crypto payment gateway. Each client funding a flight or aircraft acquisition with digital assets is screened against global watchlists in real time.

Platform capabilities and verification scope

According to the official press release, iDenfy's identity verification platform supports document recognition for more than 3.000 document types issued across over 200 countries and territories, covering passports, national identity cards, driver's licences, and residence permits. The system includes facial recognition with deepfake detection and altered image analysis, supported by in-house verification specialists. In addition, the solution integrates directly into existing payment infrastructure without requiring significant technical changes on the client's side, and operates on a pricing model where costs apply only to approved verifications, rejected or incomplete checks are excluded from billing.

5 Star Jets is also in the final stages of launching what it describes as a Jet Card programme funded entirely with digital assets, designed to operate globally on a continuous basis.