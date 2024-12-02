iDenfy has launched an identity verification plugin for WordPress

iDenfy believes that integrating customised plugins is a way to increase website security and prevent fraud. To simplify its standard identity verification integration, the ID verification company developed a user-friendly alternative for WordPress users. As claimed by iDenfy, the new WordPress plugin ensures a seamless identity verification process, focusing on saving time and costs for WordPress users that want to step up their security game.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alone calculated that there were more than 5.7 million reports in 2021, of which 49% were for fraud and 25% for identity theft. Crime numbers are rising due to the widespread use of the internet and online services. For this reason, according to iDenfy, website security is one of the most important factors in preventing hackers and cyber thieves from accessing sensitive data.

Ease of use of the new identity verification plugin

Asked about the challenges, iDenfy mentioned the lack of support and clear guidelines as one of the issues that push businesses away from choosing identity verification as their potential fraud prevention method. For this reason, the company’s vision regarding its plugin was to transform complex implementation procedures into a simple ID verification integration process that would be understandable for anyone with a WordPress website.

Whether it’s an ecommerce website, an online forum, or a teaching platform, iDenfy claims to support all entities from various industries publishing content on WordPress. The newly launched plugin by iDenfy proposes seamless integration: customers need to install and activate the plugin, create an account, and then download and add the API key as well as the API secret credentials to enable the automatic ID verification.

The identity verification provider further explains the user-friendly approach by noting that customers don’t need to study documentation independently or have any programming knowledge. On top of that, iDenfy doesn’t require customers to pay maintenance fees, adding that the company takes care of all API and onboarding charges.

