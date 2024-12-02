ID Analytics adds Rescore functionality to improve fraud scoring

ID Score 9.5 includes two significant new functionalities, increased fraud detection and Rescore, and is designed to help enterprises meet their compliance and regulatory review needs. The solution leverages convolutional neural network technology to identify fraud trends, and offers updated modelling to better align with fraud tendencies and the proliferation of compromised identities. Additionally, the Rescoring feature notifies companies if there are significant changes in fraud risk 24 hours after they approve an application.

ID Analytics provides consumer risk management with patented analytics, proven expertise, and near real-time insight into consumer behaviour. By combining proprietary data from the ID Network with advanced science, ID Analytics provides in-depth visibility into identity risk and creditworthiness.