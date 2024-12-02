HSBC report: Asia ahead of Europe in biometric tech adoption

Furthermore, India has topped globally in adoption of biometrics, with Indians (9%) being three times more likely than any other country (3%) surveyed to have used ‘iris recognition’ to identify themselves. The report was compiled from research representing views of 12,019 people from 11 countries and territories — Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, UK and the USA.

People in China (40%) are the highest adopters of fingerprint technology, followed by India (31%) and the UAE (25%) among the countries surveyed. On the other hand, just 9% of people in France and Germany, and 14% in Canada have used fingerprint technology to identify themselves, the report continued.

The regular use of traditional technology like using password feature is most common in West, it said. When it comes to money management, people in India (50 %) and China (48 %) agreed that computers could provide more accurate advice than humans could, while it was just 18 % in Canada, and 21 % in the UK, it said.

Further, it revealed that Germany has the lowest adoption of smartphone or tablet banking with only 4% claiming that phone banking is their preferred way of banking as compared to 9% in Hong Kong and 15 % in the UAE.