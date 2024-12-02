HSBC launches credit risk solution on Google Cloud





Using Google Cloud technology, the HSBC Risk Advisory tool enables the bank’s traders and risk managers to run multiple ‘what if’ scenarios simultaneously to identify capital requirements necessary to cover potential rating downgrades and default risk of credit products, such as corporate bonds.

The HSBC Risk Advisory tool harnesses the power of cloud computing, where billions of data points are generated, with results delivered in minutes, allowing HSBC traders to manage their trading portfolios on an intraday basis.

HSBC’s market risk digital development team is now looking to build on this innovation to include the impact of climate risk on the trading book. The HSBC Risk Advisory tool would take into account the rating agencies’ ESG scores to assess where trading portfolios may be more susceptible to climate change risk.